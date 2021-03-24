AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $20.89

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $20.28. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 97,833 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 769,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

