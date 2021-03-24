Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $246.85 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

