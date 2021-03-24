Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

