Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2,263.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.