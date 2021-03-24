Ancora Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

