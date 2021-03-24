Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 140,007 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

