Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 41.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.4% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

