Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.