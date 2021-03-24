Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $204.92

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $18.92 on Friday, hitting $197.72. The stock had a trading volume of 301,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average of $197.33. SEA has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

