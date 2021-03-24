Analysts Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target at $12.79

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Navient has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

