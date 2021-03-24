Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $101.40

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. 794,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

