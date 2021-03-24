Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shawcor (SCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shawcor (TSE: SCL) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$8.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shawcor stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.73. 505,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,929. Shawcor Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

