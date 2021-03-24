Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,084. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

