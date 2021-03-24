Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

EVTC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. 349,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock worth $7,570,065. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

