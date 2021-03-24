Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AZRX shares. Dawson James cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. 2,382,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,200,478. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.