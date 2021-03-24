Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $46.67. 874,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

