Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 352,973 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,153,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,973 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $268,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. 57,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,464,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

