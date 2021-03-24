Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

FOLD opened at $10.19 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,014 shares of company stock worth $2,201,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

