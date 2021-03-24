American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Holdings Cut by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,306 shares during the period. American Woodmark comprises about 6.1% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $89,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

AMWD stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,803. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.