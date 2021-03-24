American International Group Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

