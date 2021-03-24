American International Group Inc. Sells 21,344 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

