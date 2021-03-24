American International Group Inc. Sells 15,152 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

JCI stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

