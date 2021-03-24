American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,964,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.