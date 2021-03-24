American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,575,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,418,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

