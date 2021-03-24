American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

