American International Group Inc. Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,489,000 after buying an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after buying an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

