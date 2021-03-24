American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

