American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,248. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

