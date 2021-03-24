American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Brunswick worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BC opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

