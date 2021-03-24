American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.07

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 36182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 612,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

