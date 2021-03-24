Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Boosted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Amedisys worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.77 and its 200 day moving average is $265.28. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.15 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.