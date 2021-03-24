Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,137.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,175.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,885.78 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

