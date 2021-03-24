Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 252.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $7,194,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,137.50 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,885.78 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,175.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

