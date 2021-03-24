ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $63.07

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.07, but opened at $65.49. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 1,293 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

