Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altus Group traded as high as C$63.11 and last traded at C$62.95, with a volume of 60193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.89.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.70.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

