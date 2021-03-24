Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.70.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF opened at C$63.37 on Monday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$63.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.