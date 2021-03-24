Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Financial Contrast

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alteryx and Bentley Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 13.80 $27.14 million $0.56 153.98 Bentley Systems $736.65 million 15.27 $103.09 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alteryx and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 1 4 8 0 2.54 Bentley Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71

Alteryx presently has a consensus target price of $148.08, suggesting a potential upside of 71.73%. Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $43.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -3.20% 3.27% 1.04% Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alteryx beats Bentley Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx, Inc. has a strategic alliance with HCL Technologies to accelerate analytics automation and digital transformation for Global 2000 Enterprises. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc.

