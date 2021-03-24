Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $63,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

