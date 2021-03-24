Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $164,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,651,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

POWI stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $71,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,823.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.