Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $127,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,352,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

