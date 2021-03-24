Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 786 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

