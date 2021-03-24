Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,222 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Seagen by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Seagen by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Seagen by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

