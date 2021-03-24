Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $224,223,000 after purchasing an additional 426,905 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a market cap of $343.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

