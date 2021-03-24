Allstate Corp Sells 9,684 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCFC opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

