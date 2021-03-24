Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 8,722 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,764,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

TCRR stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

