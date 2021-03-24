Allstate Corp Invests $211,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Aramark has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

