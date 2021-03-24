Allstate Corp Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of LVS opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

