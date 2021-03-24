Allstate Corp Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,103.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $14,846,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.