Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,800 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE LXFR opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $551.89 million, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

