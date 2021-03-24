Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 35,700 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of CURO Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 78.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045,992 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $202.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

